Russia’s new car sales up 47% in 2024

Sales of new passenger cars in Russia increased by 47% year on year to 1.55 million units in 2024, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing industry and trade ministry data.

New sales in 2025 are seen dropping by around 10% to 1.43 million units, Sergei Tselikov, head of Russian analytical agency Autostat, said in December, as high inflation and scrappage fees push prices up.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 drastically reshaped Russia’s car market, with Western carmakers abandoning the country and Chinese ones swooping in to plug the production gap. Sales slumped in 2022 but have been steadily recovering.

