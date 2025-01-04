web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 4, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Russia’s new car sales up 47% in 2024

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Sales of new passenger cars in Russia increased by 47% year on year to 1.55 million units in 2024, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing industry and trade ministry data.

New sales in 2025 are seen dropping by around 10% to 1.43 million units, Sergei Tselikov, head of Russian analytical agency Autostat, said in December, as high inflation and scrappage fees push prices up.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 drastically reshaped Russia’s car market, with Western carmakers abandoning the country and Chinese ones swooping in to plug the production gap. Sales slumped in 2022 but have been steadily recovering.

Russia – Latest News and Updates – ARY News

Russia tells officials to buy local, Chinese cars

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.