Russia offers free grain to countries in need

In the midst of inflation, Russia has offered free-of-charge grain to poor countries that are in need of help.

As per details, the permanent representative of Russia to the International organization in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet that Russia is ready to offer 500,000 metric tons free of cost grain to poor nations in need of help in the midst of inflation.

#Russia is ready to supply 500 000 tons of #grain free of charge to countries in need (count out the Western states who so far got the major part of supplies through the grain export corridor from Ukraine). — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) October 31, 2022

In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war the world is going through a grain shortage and the effects are more concerning for the already debt-trapped poor countries.

Moreover, the west is blaming Russia for creating the food crises in the entire world specifically in African nations.

Earlier, Russia suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as “purely outrageous” and said it would increase starvation.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy “specialists” had helped coordinate the “terrorist” attack.

The suspension will cut Ukrainian grain exports from its crucial Black Sea ports.

