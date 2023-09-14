Russia proposes independent payment system to boost trade with Pakistan

Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Danila Ganich has wished for an independent mode of payment between Pakistan and Russia in an attempt to bolster trade activities.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Pakistan-Russia Relations and the Way Ahead’, organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) at the forum titled, ‘Diplomatic Reflections’, the Russian Ambassador shed light on different topics pertaining to Ukraine-Russia War, Pak-Russia bilateral ties and regional issues.

About bilateral relations with Pakistan, the Ambassador said that there were excellent contacts at all levels and the understandings on the political, military and commerce sides were growing.

He particularly mentioned the Russian largesse in supporting Pakistan’s stance against Islamophobia and observed that all religions should be respected. He castigated the West for irrationally advocating freedom of speech and that too when it entails to polarizing the society.

Ganich said, “We support counter-terrorism measures along with Pakistan, as we understand that your country has paid a great price in the form of 80,000 casualties during the war on terrorism.”

He said military drills between the two countries, known as ‘Friendship’, will continue, and an episode has been planned for next year.

Ambassador Ganich pointed out that his country is willing to supply oil to Pakistan, and added that while it is under sanctions, the negotiations are kept confidential and the terms are agreed by independent commercial parties.