Russia reacts to Indian attack on Pakistan

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan.

“We are deeply concerned over the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes all forms of its manifestations, and emphasizes the need for concerted efforts by the entire international community to effectively combat this evil, the ministry stressed.

“We call on the involved parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region. We hope that existing differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful political-diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,” it said.

It is worth mentioning here that India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.