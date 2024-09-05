Russia says it will target US media in response to move against RT

Moscow will target U.S. media in response to the United States actions against Russian state broadcaster RT, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday filed money-laundering charges against two RT employees for what was described as a scheme to hire a U.S. company to produce online content to influence the November presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of actions by state-funded news outlet RT to influence the 2024 US presidential election, the White House said.

“We believe Mr Putin was witting of these actions,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said after Washington indicted two RT employees and imposed sanctions on its top editors.

“He was witting of RT’s activities.”

Zakharova described the move as a “witch hunt” and said it was aimed at scaring the U.S. population.

“There will be a response to the actions of the United States authorities which directly contradict their obligations in the areas of providing free access to information and media pluralism,” Zakharova said.

Moscow’s measures could mirror those of Washington or take some other form, she added.