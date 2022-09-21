Russia sends first flight with relief goods to Pakistan

KARACHI: First flight from Russia carrying relief goods for the flood victims has landed at Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Russia has sent rice, palm oil, dry milk, tents, water and other relief goods for the flood victims of Pakistan. The material was received by Sindh minister Rasool Bux Chandio.

The minister thanked Russian authorities for extending helping handing to Pakistan in the testing times.

It may be noted that over 70 flights from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, US and other countries with relief goods have reached Pakistan so far.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The Russian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, both personalities discussed the bilateral relations and the ways to further strengthen the cooperation.

