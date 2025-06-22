Russia’s Medvedev slams Trump for starting ‘new war’

“Trump, who came as a peacemaker president, started a new war for the US,” he said on his Telegram channel after Washington’s strikes on Iran.

“The United States is drawn into a new conflict with the prospect of a ground operation. With this kind of success, Trump won’t win the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The comments came after the Iranian foreign minister says he will fly to Moscow today and have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“Russia is a friend of Iran and we enjoy a strategic partnership,” he told the news conference in Istanbul.

Noting that Russia was one of the signatories of the JCPOA, Araghchi said, “We always consult with each other and coordinate our positions.”

“I will have serious consultations with the Russian president tomorrow and we continue to work with each other.”

It is worth mentioning here that President Donald Trump said the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Donald Trump’s announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

Earlier on Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers — which carry so-called “bunker buster” bombs — were headed out of the United States.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.

Tehran had threatened reprisals on US forces in the Middle East if Trump attacked but the US president called for “peace.”

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” he said.