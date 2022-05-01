Russia strikes US weapons at airfield near Odesa, defence ministry says

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The ministry said it used high-precision Onyx missiles to strike the airfield, after Ukraine accused Russia of knocking out a newly-constructed runway at the main airport of Odesa.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Russia’s defence ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24m bombers over the Kharkiv region overnight.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s shelling killed and wounded its own civilians in the southern region of Kherson, Russia said on Sunday, while some civilians managed to leave a steel plant in besieged Mariupol.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, became the latest Western official to visit Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine.

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom … Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi said in a video shared by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Twitter.

