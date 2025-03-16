Russia says told US not to ‘use force’ in Yemen, begin dialogue

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his US counterpart Marco Rubio in a phone call Saturday that all sides should refrain from the “use of force” in Yemen and enter a “political dialogue”, Moscow said on Sunday.

Moscow said Rubio informed Lavrov about Washington’s decision to launch strikes against Yemen’s Houthis, in a call that came after the two countries have relaunched dialogue since Donald Trump took office.

“In response to argumentation put forward by American representatives, Sergei Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue so as to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Russia last year condemned US and British strikes on Yemen and has held talks with the Houthis, who are backed by Moscow’s ally Iran.