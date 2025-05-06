web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Russia, Ukraine exchange 205 prisoners of war each

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Russia and Ukraine swapped 205 prisoners of war each in an exchange mediated by the United Arab Emirates, both sides said on Tuesday.

“Today, Ukraine has brought back 205 warriors,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app, thanking the UAE for their help.

Russia’s human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova thanked Russia’s defence ministry and other agencies involved.

“For many families, today has become a celebration of reunification – anxiety and uncertainty have given way to the joy of a loved one returning home,” she said.

Ukraine’s prisoners of war affairs organisation said the returned prisoners consisted of 202 enlisted men and three officers from various parts of the military and national guard.

It said today’s swap was the fifth this year and the 64th of the entire war, which has run for more than 38 months.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.