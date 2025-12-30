Russia unveils first ion-based quantum computer equivalent to 72 qubits

Russia has unveiled its first domestic ion-based quantum computer, developed by scientists at the Russian Quantum Center (RQC).

The RQC announced on Monday, via TASS, that the device utilizes a novel quantum unit with seven energy levels. This architecture makes the system as powerful as a 72-qubit quantum processor, allowing it to perform critical calculations with extremely high accuracy.

Maxim Ostras, head of the RQC, explained that researchers began testing this multi-level approach in 2021 with a much smaller system.

“Over just four years, we have significantly increased the computing power and created a prototype equivalent to 72 qubits,” he stated.

Most quantum computers today use qubits, which are the quantum equivalents of classical bits. A standard qubit possesses only two possible energy levels, similar to an artificial atom.

However, scientists are now developing more complex units—such as three-level or four-level systems—because they can store and process more information using fewer particles. While more powerful, these systems are typically much harder to control.

Russia’s new machine is composed of 26 calcium ions, with each ion acting as a seven-level quantum unit (capable of taking values from zero to six).

To build the system, a team led by RQC scientist Kirill Lakhmanskiy developed specialized laser equipment and a complex optical structure. This setup allows for accurate control of quantum states and the execution of fundamental logical operations.

The processor achieved record accuracy levels for a quantum system of this size: 99.92 percent for single-qubit operations and 96.5 percent for two-qubit operations.

Lakhmanskiy stated that the team plans to use the new computer to run algorithms for combinatorial optimization, which are widely used in network design and complex logistics planning.