Russia Vs Ukraine: The invasion & possible European ‘catastrophe’

As Russia relentlessly launches an offensive into Ukraine and ends up firing missiles into its territories after weeks of build up, the world powers speculate catastrophic outcome of this flare up in east of Europe.

“This is a catastrophe for our continent,” says UK PM Boris Johnson in a tweet as soon as he learns of the Ukraine onslaught. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel also tweeted amid fears of cyber attack on UK servers that their administration is especially mindful of the potential for cyber attacks and disinformation emanating from Russia.

On the other hand USA has convened a NATO session tomorrow to discuss how to deal with this outburst.

In a latest development, Vladimir Putin said in a televised statement that the he ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine and warned their troops to stand down and leave the area in peace, following which markets globally have manifested tumbles while oil jumps to historic high.

