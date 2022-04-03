Russia warns to suspend ISS cooperation if sanctions not lifted

Russia has warned about not cooperating with other nations on the International Space Station (ISS) if the sanctions put on Russia are not lifted, The Verge reported.

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced on Twitter that the only possible way to restore normal relations between partners on the ISS and other projects is only possible with the “complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions.”

The translated version of Dimitry’s tweet says that he appealed to lift the sanctions in letters to NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.

He also posted reported images of responses from the countries. However, NASA and the ESA have not verified the responses until now.

The letter signed by NASA administrator Bill Nelson reads “The U.S. continues to support international government space cooperations, especially those activities associated with operating the ISS with Russia, Canada, Europe, and Japan. New and existing U.S. export control measures continue to allow cooperation between the U.S. and Russia to ensure continued safe operations of the ISS.”

Глава НАСА сенатор Нельсон, руководитель Европейского космического агентства Йозеф Ашбахер и глава Канадского космического агентства Лиза Кэмпбелл ответили на моё к ним обращение с требованием отмены санкций против ряда предприятий российской ракетно-космической отрасли. pic.twitter.com/rnMYiK9wal

— РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) April 2, 2022

The CSA also had a similar response to the Russian Space Authority Head’s request. The statement by them said that they can assure him that Canada continues to support the ISS program, and is dedicated to its safe and successful operations.

Meanwhile, ESA head Josef Aschbacher replied by saying he’ll pass on Rogozin’s request to the agency’s member states for assessment.

Dimitry claims that the partners have clarified their position, he wrote “The position of our partners is clear: the sanctions will not be lifted.”

Rogozin added, “The purpose of the sanctions is to kill the Russian economy, plunge our people into despair and hunger, and bring our country to its knees.”

Dimitry added that the Russian space agency Roscosmos will soon determine a date on when to halt Russia’s involvement with the ISS, which will then be reported to Russian government officials.

