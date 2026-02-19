Russia warns: US strike on Iran would have serious consequences

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any new ⁠US strike ⁠on Iran would have serious consequences and urged restraint to find a solution to enable Tehran to pursue a peaceful nuclear programme.

“The consequences are not good,” Lavrov said in the interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya television, which was posted on his ministry’s website. “There have already been strikes on Iran on nuclear sites under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency. From what we can judge, there were real risks of a nuclear incident.”

He added that escalating tensions could undermine recent improvements in relations between Iran and neighbouring states, particularly Saudi Arabia.

“No one wants an increase in tension. Everyone understands this is playing with fire,” he said.

Israel high alert

Israel has been on high alert amid likely US attack on Iran as Israeli media reported advisory to defence and emergency agencies, while the citizens have been advised to remain close to the bunkers.

Israel has cautioned its citizens against likely missile strikes from Iran.

The United States has issued new threats against Tehran after a second round of nuclear talks, as Iran and Russia have announced joint naval drills in the Sea of Oman to deter any “unilateral action” in the region.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that “Iran would be very wise to make a deal” with President Donald Trump, after indirect talks in the Swiss city of Geneva ended without a significant breakthrough.

Leavitt told reporters that while some progress was made on Tuesday, “we’re still very apart on some issues”.

Trump – who has deployed two US aircraft carriers and thousands of troops to the Gulf region – escalated his rhetoric on social media.

“Should Iran decide not to make a Deal,” the US may need to use an Indian Ocean airbase in the Chagos Islands, “in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime”, he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iran Russia naval drills

Tehran has announced joint naval drills with Russia in the Sea of Oman.

Rear Admiral Hassan Maqsoudlou said the exercises on Thursday were intended “to convey a message of peace and friendship to regional countries”.

They are “also aimed at preventing any unilateral action in the region” and enhancing coordination against threats to maritime security, including risks to commercial vessels and oil tankers, he said.