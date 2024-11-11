web analytics
Russian attacks kill five in southern Ukraine

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Russian air attacks killed at least five people overnight, injured 19 more including five children and set on fire to several buildings in southern Ukraine, regional governors said on Monday.

Four people were killed in Mykolaiv region and one was killed in Zaporizhzhia region, where a residential building was destroyed, the governors of the regions said on the Telegram messaging app.

Among the injured in Zaporizhzhia were five children between the ages of 4 and 17.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, but thousands of people have died since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine in February 2022, the vast majority of them Ukrainians.The Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions and most the of eastern half of Ukraine have been under air raid alerts and under a threat of Russian drone attacks on and off for most of the night, starting around 1930 GMT on Sunday, according to data from the Ukrainian air force.
