Russian attacks kill five in southern Ukraine

Russian air attacks killed at least five people overnight, injured 19 more including five children and set on fire to several buildings in southern Ukraine, regional governors said on Monday.
Four people were killed in Mykolaiv region and one was killed in Zaporizhzhia region, where a residential building was destroyed, the governors of the regions said on the Telegram messaging app.
Among the injured in Zaporizhzhia were five children between the ages of 4 and 17.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.