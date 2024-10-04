Russian deputy chief of general staff calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russian Federation, Col General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov on Friday called on the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral defence cooperation during the meeting.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Col General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov also discussed the evolving security situation in the region with a view to promoting regional peace and stability.

“The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism,” the ISPR added.

Earlier last month, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held separate meetings with China’s military leadership during his official visit to the friendly country

“Sahir Shamshad Mirza on an official visit to People’s Republic of China held separate meetings with General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department and delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability,” the ISPR said.