Russian Deputy PM arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) of the Russian Federation, Alexei Overchuk arrived in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, a high-level delegation is also accompanying the Russian Deputy Prime Minister during the visit.

He was welcomed by Foreign Ministry officials and the Russian ambassador at the airport. Overchuk will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his visit.

The deputy PM will also visit the Foreign Office, where he will be received by Ishaq Dar and plant a commemorative tree.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional issues. A joint press conference will be held by the deputy prime ministers of Russia and Pakistan.

Earlier, Minister for Communications Aleem Khan met with Russia Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on road connectivity between Russia and Pakistan which could greatly increase trade and cargo activities between both countries, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan was keen to connect Russia through Central Asian countries and back to Karachi Port for the promotion of bilateral trade which would also help other countries to boost their commerce activities.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan attached importance to trade relations with Russia due to its great significance in the region.