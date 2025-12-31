Russian national hunts markhor in Chitral under $68,000 trophy hunting

CHITRAL: A Russian national hunted a rare Kashmiri markhor in Chitral after obtaining an official trophy hunting permit worth $68,000 (approximately Rs19.08 million), wildlife officials confirmed on Thursday.

The hunt took place in the Gahirat Gol Game Reserve in Chitral district under the supervision of the Wildlife Department. According to officials, the markhor had long, spiralling horns measuring around 41 inches.

Wildlife authorities said the foreign hunter acquired a valid license for the hunt by paying $68,000. Police security, Wildlife Department officials, and chairpersons of the Village Conservation Committees (VCCs) were present during the hunt to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations.

Officials added that the hunt was conducted under the Community-Based Trophy Hunting Program. A major portion of the revenue generated from the permit will be allocated to local community welfare and wildlife conservation efforts.

According to the Wildlife Department, the trophy hunting program aims to protect endangered species while also providing economic benefits to local communities, encouraging conservation through sustainable use of natural resources.

Earlier this month, the world’s largest Markhor sculpture was installed at the most beautiful spot of Kaghan Valley, Bata Kundi, ARY News reported.

The massive sculpture of the national animal has been placed at the scenic tourist site of Shah Daoud Palace in Bata Kundi.

Speaking to ARY News Mansehra correspondent Tahir Shehzad, the creator of the sculpture, Engineer Muhammad Shehzad, said that the Markhor is the region’s most magnificent symbol, and the artwork aims to highlight its importance.