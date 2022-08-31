Russian police arrest hundreds for showing off expensive supercars

Russian police arrested dozens of wealthy citizens for showing off their expensive supercars on the streets of the capital Moscow.

Alexander Donskoy, former mayor of Archangelsk, was among the people taken into custody for taking part in the ‘Rich and Successful’ rally in the city.

A 28-year-old cryptocurrency millionaire Alexei Khitrov had organized the event. He had said, “the goal of this event is to gather all elite car owners and create an atmosphere for networking.”

A foreign news agency said that arrests were made following the death of their soldiers in the Ukraine war.

A video of police taking the wealthy citizens into custody.

Stupid members of a Moscow luxury car club forgot they live in a dictatorship and organized a little get together in center of Moscow. Owners of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Maserati, were all brutally arrested for “unauthorized meeting”. pic.twitter.com/Ywri2P4Cvd — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) August 28, 2022



Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that 170 supercars – with Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royce Phantoms, Ferraris, Porsches, Hummer H1s, Chevrolet Corvette C8s, Audi RS5s, and Bentley Continental GT IIs – were paraded in the capital’s streets.

Police nabbed 107 people and took and impounded scores of cars.

Seven people were ordered to spend 15 days in a detention centre for taking part in a “mass gathering of citizens in a public place.”

Senator Mikhail Dzhabarovn demanded the arrested person should be sent to serve duty in the country’s war against Ukraine.

