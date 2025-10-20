‘Ruthless culprit’ arrested a day after throwing child into brick kiln fire in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: The police have arrested a ruthless culprit who had thrown a five-year-old child into a brick kiln’s fire, the police said, ARY News reported.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the police have made progress in the investigation of the horrific incident wherein the cruel landowner threw the child in a brick kiln yesterday in Sharaqpur Sharif in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district.

Yesterday, in the heart-wrenching incident, the landowner allegedly had thrown the child into a brick kiln.

The child’s father transported his son to a Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) in critical condition.

The hospital administration, on the other hand, stated that the child suffered severe burns and that they are doing their best to save his life.

Details suggest the landowner was eating a corncob when the child begged for it. The landowner allegedly lost his temper and threw the child into the brick kiln.

The child’s mother said that they are beggars who survive by begging. Describing the ordeal, she said the merciless landowner threw her child into the fire of the brick kiln.

Furthermore, the police said they are investigating the incident.

Earlier this month, a cruel couple strangled to death their own two children including a toddler in Khewra vicinity of Jehlum.

According to the police, a nine-month toddler son and an eight-year-old daughter were strangled to death.

The police apprised that as per the preliminary report children were strangulated by their father.

On the other hand, the father has hurled an accusation on the mother that she murdered the children.

The police said that evidences are being collected and they will soon reach the facts while the police apprised further that both the parents belonged to Christian community.

The father identified as Qaiser Ghouri while the mother as Sonia, Qaiser is an electrician while police have arrested him.

The bodies have been shifted to Khewra hospital, the police said.