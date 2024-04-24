Ryan Gosling blames Angry Birds for The Nice Guys 2 snub

Ryan Gosling has delivered disappointing news about the sequel to the 2016 The Nice Guys in which he starred alongside Russell Crowe.

While the movie received overall positive reviews, the Barbie actor believed that the opening box office numbers might have played a part in the sequel being snubbed before materialising, Deadline reported.

During an interview, Ryan Gosling said that the action-comedy film directed by Shane Black was up against Angry Birds movie which generated far more than The Nice Guys at the box office in the opening weekend.

“So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds,” said Gosling. “So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel.”

The Angry Birds generated $38 million in the opening weekend surpassing The Nice Guys, which generated only $11.2 million.

Having a reported budget of $50 million, The Nice Guys ended its box office run with $62.8 million.

Meanwhile, The Angry Birds got a sequel, which premiered in 2019.

However, it could not meet the expectations as the film earned $16.3 million over six days.

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe-starred The Nice Guys was set in 1977 L.A. and told the story of private eye Holland March (Gosling) and enforcer Jackson Healy (Crowe) who join hands to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Robert Downey Jr. made a cameo in an uncredited role.

Gosling will next be seen as a top Hollywood stuntman in the upcoming “The Fall Guy”.

The film is inspired by the popular 1980s TV series of the same name and stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman down on his luck after an on-set accident.

“The Fall Guy”‘s global cinematic rollout begins on April 24.

His last outing was in director Greta Gerwig’s take on ‘Barbie’ – the year’s No. 1 movie, and the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

The film, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, and Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s iconic beau, Ken, sends Mattel Inc.’s iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.