Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes are ‘ghosting’ Hollywood fellows

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling is reportedly following the lead from her longtime partner Eva Mendes in maintaining a reclusive lifestyle, by ‘ghosting’ all their Hollywood pals.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Hollywood A-lister Ryan Gosling, 44, and Latin diva Eva Mendes, 51, who have been in a relationship since 2011, and live a quiet and private life in Montecito, with their two daughters, have their friends confused about what they did wrong.

The sources close to the ‘antisocial’ couple revealed to a publication that the parents of Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee have ‘built this super insular life and don’t really let anyone in anymore’.

“It started when they first had kids, and then when the pandemic happened, they totally locked down – but the weird thing is that even after restrictions were lifted, nothing really changed,” the insider revealed. “A lot of their longtime friends feel totally iced out because Eva and Ryan have kept the door shut on nearly everyone who isn’t immediate family.”

According to the source, while the ‘Barbie’ star is more social than his partner, he follows the leads from Mendes to keep the peace.

“He gets a lot of snide comments that he has to deal with, but he’s not going to throw his wife under the bus, so he just brushes them off. But everyone knows it’s Eva’s doing,” the tipster explained.

The same person also divulged that the ‘Ghost Rider’ star, who has been away from the screen for many years now, ‘quit acting to focus on raising her kids’.

“She has no interest in fame and can’t stand the Hollywood scene, so it’s no surprise that she won’t go to any of the industry parties. But what’s hard for people to understand is why she’s now cut out almost all of their Hollywood friends too, not just people who were acquaintances – these are people who thought they were genuinely friends. She’s pretty much ghosted everyone,” the insider shared.

Also Read: Eva Mendes spills her summer plans with Ryan Gosling, daughters