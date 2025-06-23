Ryan Gosling reveals his ‘secret’ favourite film

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling surprised fans by revealing his secret favourite film, showcasing his unique taste in films.

The actor is best known for starring in ‘The Notebook,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘La La Land’ among others.

During a promotional interview for ‘The Gray Man,’ Ryan Gosling picked Jean-Claude Van Damme’s martial arts epic ‘Bloodsport,’ and ‘Ghost Rider’ among his favourite films.

However, the Hollywood actor left fans surprised by his revelations that ‘Step Brothers’ was his ‘secret’ favourite movie.

“I feel like you tell people your favourite movie is On the Waterfront when it’s really Step Brothers. I could always watch Will Ferrell. And John C.,” Ryan Gosling said.

He added, “You could be in a bad place in your life, you could be in a great place in your life, it’s always the right time.”

‘Step Brothers’ follows Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) and Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) as they become stepbrothers after Dale’s father, Robert (Richard Jenkins), marries Brennan’s mother, Nancy (Mary Steenburgen).

While the two can’t stand each other at first, they eventually bond over the most unexpected things.

The two Hollywood actors later tried developing a ‘Step Brothers’ sequel, however, things did not work out to make it a reality.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling has been confirmed as the lead in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ a brand-new adventure in the Star Wars universe.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy and takes place five years after ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ released in 2019.