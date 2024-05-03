Ryan Gosling says ‘La La Land’ haunts him to this day

One of the best works of Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling, yet he shared ‘La La Land’ haunts him to this day.

One of the best films of the decade, Damien Chazelle’s romance musical ‘La La Land’, co-starring Emma Stone, was undoubtedly one of the finest works of Ryan Gosling, which bagged him Oscars, BAFTA, SAG as well as Critic’s Choice nods, along with a Golden Globes Best Actor Award.

However, if asked Gosling himself, there is one particular moment in the film, which ‘killed the energy’ and ‘haunts’ him to this day, after years of the title’s success, and the actor desperately wants to change it.

In a new interview, Gosling admitted that it is the role he would like to play over and over again, however, there is one moment he would like to change. The ‘Barbie’ actor said, “There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma [Stone] and I. I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie.”

“We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it’d be cool to put my hand like that (shows a flat angle). Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool, I was sure that [a flat hand] was cooler than [pointing up],” he divulged. “Now when I look at it and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this? That.”

“It just killed the energy that way. It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like a lazy … I call it La La Hand. I thought it would help in La La Land and then, of course, hamburger-hands Gosling over here. It didn’t help me at all in the end,” Gosling added with a laugh.

Notably, ‘La La Land’ was a critical as well as commercial success, receiving a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations and winning six of them.