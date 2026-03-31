Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make generous gesture at Jonathan Groff’s Broadway finale

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively turned a night on Broadway into a charitable moment while attending Jonathan Groff’s final performance in the musical Just in Time on Sunday, March 29.

The Hollywood power couple was spotted at New York City’s Circle in the Square Theatre, where Reynolds joined a live auction for the iconic hat worn by Groff in his role as music legend Bobby Darin. The auction benefited the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS initiative.

Starting with a $10,000 bid from his seat, Reynolds kept upping the ante – $15,000, $17,000, $20,000.

One of the cast members leading the auction then said, “But we can’t stop there, this is a historic hat … no one else will have this hat and this will never be sold again. So do we have $11,000? Do I hear $12 [000]?”

Rayan Reynolds ultimately settled on a whopping $25,000 donation. “$25,000 – no kicks. Maybe just, like, something else,” he joked, referencing the cast’s tradition of performing high kicks to mark each bid.

Groff personally handed Reynolds Darin’s hat after the auction, sharing a celebratory hug with the actor.

The event marked Jonathan Groff’s last performance in Just in Time, a critically acclaimed musical chronicling Darin’s meteoric rise from teen idol to international superstar.