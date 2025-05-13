Ryan Reynolds ‘scared’ going to jail over ‘Just Friends’ on-set prank

Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds recalled a hilarious moment from the ‘Just Friends’ shoot, when he was scared of ending up in jail due to an on-set prank.

During his recent appearance on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Needs a Friend’ podcast, actor Ryan Reynolds shared a comical anecdote from more than two decades ago, when he was shooting for Roger Kumble’s romantic black comedy ‘Just Friends’ (2005), with Anna Faris and Amy Smart, in Regina, Saskatchewan, and believed that he would go to a jail due to a prank on the set.

The ‘Deadpool’ star began to share, “It’s one of my few times that I’ve ever been scared of going to jail, because we, just as a joke, me and the art department, we made a sign that would go over, it would snap over the ‘Welcome to Regina’ sign.”

“And it just said, ‘Welcome to Regina, which rhymes with fun’. And I got in trouble, though,” he recalled.

When asked if he got into trouble with the prank, Reynolds revealed that he got lucky as the town’s officials believed ‘it was funny because it snapped off’. “So at first it was vandalism, and then it was class,” he quipped.

“Then it was an art installation that could come down,” the host joked in response.

