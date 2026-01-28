Ryan Reynolds speaks out after Texts in Lively and Baldoni Dispute revealed

Ryan Reynolds is standing firmly behind his wife Blake Lively after his private text messages criticizing Justin Baldoni were unsealed as part of the ongoing legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us.

A representative for the actor defended Reynolds’ involvement after the messages became public, telling Puck News, “Yes, Ryan got involved. What husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?”

The statement came after a series of texts sent by Reynolds in 2024 were unsealed in court filings connected to Lively’s lawsuit against her costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of the Sony-backed film. Baldoni has denied all allegations.

According to Reynolds’ representative, the actor witnessed his wife “fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so.”

The rep added that Reynolds believes he did not respond strongly enough at the time and remains committed to advocating for safe workplaces free of harassment and retaliation.

Among the unsealed materials is a text Reynolds allegedly sent to his WME agent Warren Zavala in August 2024, during the film’s opening weekend. In the message, Reynolds expressed frustration that Lively was not being allowed to enjoy the film’s box office success amid online speculation about behind-the-scenes tensions.

Additional unsealed messages reportedly include a July 2024 exchange in which Reynolds referred to Baldoni as a “predatory fraudster” and accused him of being “toxic.”

On January 21, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement, “As stated all along, and reflected in our clients’ motions, as well as in messages from Sony discussing Ms. Lively’s behaviors, the evidence does not support [Lively’s] claims as a matter of law. A simple read of the newly released message exchanges make the truth abundantly clear. We remain confident in the legal process and clearing the names of all the Justin Baldoni parties.”