Ryan Reynolds calls home ‘zoo’ after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds called his home a ‘zoo’ after he and his wife Blake Lively welcomed their fourth child.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively broke the news on Super Bowl Saturday. The latter posted a picture of them standing with the mother of the ‘Free Guy’ actor Tammy.

The fans congratulated the pair despite her not making the news public.

The ‘Free Guy‘ star said he is enjoying being the sixth member of the family. However, he did not reveal the baby’s gender.

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he said. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

He added: “If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here.”

Ryan Reynolds, speaking about the picture, started speculating about their child’s birth even though they hadn’t made the news official.

