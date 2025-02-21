WATCH: Ryan Rickelton gets run out by Rashid in stunning fielding display

South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton’s blazing inning came to an end with a stunning throw from Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan during their Champions Trophy 2025 game on Friday.

The 28-year-old opened the inning with Tony de Zorzi after South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the third game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi.

Ryan Rickelton was involved in two crucial partnerships to help his team post 315 on the scoreboard.

The opening batter first stitched a 129-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma and was later involved in a 44-run stand with middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen.

The batter also scored his maiden OD ton with the help of seven fours and one six in their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

His inning came to an end 36th over bowled by star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

The Afghanistan spinner bowled a flat delivery onto the stump, leading Ryan Rickelton to step out of the crease for a long hit.

However, he had to adjust his shot and managed to push the ball back to Rashid Khan who quickly threw the ball towards the stumps.

Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz collected the ball and dislodged the bails as the South Africa batter fell short of his crease despite a desperate dive.

Consequently, Ryan Rickelton was run out on 103 off 106 balls, with South Africa in a commanding position in the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

Apart from his ton, Rassie van der Dussen scored 52 while Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls to help South Africa post 315/6 on the scoreboard.

Pertinent to note here that Afghanistan made their debut in the tournament with their game against South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025.