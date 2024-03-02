RYBREVANT: US approves J&J’s therapy for a type of lung cancer

RARITAN: Johnson & Johnson announced today that following a priority review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin-pemetrexed) for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test.

This FDA action converts the May 2021 accelerated approval of RYBREVANT to a full approval based on the confirmatory Phase 3 PAPILLON study.

“When aiming for the best possible treatment outcomes, a targeted approach should be used in the first line for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as this is a commonly applied practice for patients with NSCLC harboring other molecular driver alterations,” said Joshua K. Sabari, M.D, an oncologist at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center and study investigator.

“The results observed in the PAPILLON study showed significant improvement in progression-free survival, supporting the use of this regimen as the potential standard-of-care in the first-line treatment of these patients.”

Worldwide, lung cancer is one of the most common cancers, with NSCLC making up 80 to 85 percent of all lung cancer cases.

Alterations in EGFR are the most common actionable driver mutations in NSCLC.

Clinical data show patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations generally experience limited benefits with currently approved third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors and chemotherapy.5,6 NSCLC driven by EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations carries a worse prognosis and shorter survival rates compared with lung cancer driven by other EGFR driver mutations.

“For patients with lung cancer and their families, each breakthrough in treatment provides not only a new option, but a potential lifeline. The approval of RYBREVANT plus chemotherapy heralds a promising new first-line treatment option for patients newly diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer where their driver mutation is an EGFR exon 20 insertion,” said Marcia Horn, Executive Director of the Exon 20 Group and CEO of ICAN, International Cancer Advocacy Network.

“This new regimen is a major advance over chemotherapy alone. We’ve seen first-hand the extended survival that Exon 20 Group patients experienced on RYBREVANT plus chemotherapy in the PAPILLON study, and we’re delighted that this historic treatment option, which specifically targets the EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation, has been approved.”

About RYBREVANT

RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw), a fully-human bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and MET with immune cell-directing activity is approved in the U.S., Europe and in other markets around the world as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.1 This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on ORR and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. RYBREVANT® is also approved in the U.S. in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test. In October 2023, a type II extension of indication application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of RYBREVANT® for this indication. In December 2023, Johnson & Johnson submitted an sBLA together with a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for RYBREVANT® in combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or L858R substitution mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test. This submission is based on the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study and was granted Priority Review in February 2024. A marketing authorization application (MAA) and type II extension of indication application were also submitted to the EMA seeking approval of lazertinib in combination with RYBREVANT® based on the MARIPOSA study. In November 2023, Johnson & Johnson submitted an sBLA to the U.S. FDA for RYBREVANT® in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC who progressed on or after osimertinib based on the MARIPOSA-2 study. A type II extension of indication application was also submitted to the EMA seeking the approval of RYBREVANT® for this indication.