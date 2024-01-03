Watch: Virat Kohli plans Marco Jansen’s dismissal in second Test

A video of India star batter Virat Kohli planning South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen’s dismissal on the first day of the second Test at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Virat Kohli telling pacer Mohammed Siraj to bowl an outswinger to find the edge, and Marco Jansen gets caught behind in the 16th over.

Three balls later, Marco Jansen was dismissed in the same manner Virat Kohli jad planned.

Virat Kohli the most skilled test captain for a reason.🐐https://t.co/JolT7qZG0Wpic.twitter.com/w162IXlhwq — Rohit Sharma Selfless Academy (@SelflessRohit) January 3, 2024

India, who are 1-0 down in the two-match Test series against host South Africa, delivered an exceptional bowling performance to dismiss the Proteas for just 55.

Mohammed Siraj ran riot on South Africa batting lineup. He returned with brilliant figures of 6/15. Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Mukesh Kumar took two wickets each.

However, India’s batting woes continued as they were dismissed for 153 with seven batters scoring a duck.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 from 59 balls with six boundaries and a six to his name. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 39 and 36 respectively.

South Africa pace trio Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger bagged three wickets each.

Related – Did Virat Kohli unfollow Pat Cummins after World Cup 2023 final defeat?