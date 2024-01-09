Karachi Kings’ Rising Star: Saad Baig’s Path from Karachi’s Cricketing Roots

LAHORE: The significance of Karachi in Pakistan’s cricket history is nothing short of remarkable. The city of lights has produced stellar luminaries in cricket whose brilliance still shines today. While Karachi-based players have excelled in various facets of the sport, one area where the city continues to outshine other cricket stations is in wicket-keeping or, as it’s termed, the realm of the ‘keeper-batsman.’

From serving Pakistan diligently in this domain to nurturing some of the most successful wicket-keepers, Karachi boasts a lineage that includes Waseem Bari, Saleem Yousuf, Taslim Arif, Anil Dalpat, Javed Qadir, Atiq-uz-Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed, and Pakistan’s most accomplished wicket-keepers Moin Khan and Rashid Latif.

Karachi has been a cradle for rising stars in Pakistan cricket, Saad Baig, the captain of Pakistan Under-19, currently part of the Karachi Kings’ squad in the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 is one such name.

Speaking during the Under-19 World Cup 2024 camp, Saad Baig attributed his passion for cricket to his father, expressing, “My father’s involvement at the outset of my cricketing journey was pivotal. He played cricket himself, and I used to attend his matches, igniting my passion for the sport. Observing this enthusiasm, my father enrolled me in a cricket academy, initiating a journey that continues till today.”

Saad Baig’s early role model for donning the wicket-keeper gloves was his father, who himself was a wicket-keeper in his playing days. Beyond his father’s influence, Saad also looks up to former Pakistan captain and Karachi Kings’ player, Shahid Afridi. “When I was young, I admired Shahid Afridi a lot. also, I am highly impressed by Babar Azam’s batting.”

His admiration extends to former Pakistan captain and Karachi Kings’ former Director of Cricket Operations, Rashid Latif. Saad says that encounters with Rashid Latif not only provided learning opportunities but also instilled immense encouragement in the young player.

The year 2023 was pivotal for Saad Baig as his performances as a wicket-keeper-batsman were formidable. Under his captaincy Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 Asia Cup. Reflecting on this, he expressed, “Representing Pakistan at any level and captaining the nation at any level is a matter of great pride. This year has been significant, defining my role in my cricketing journey and offering the opportunity to lead Pakistan in major events. Being selected for Karachi Kings in the PSL is a part of this journey. It is all like what I used to dream about a few years ago.”

Saad Baig became part of Karachi Kings in the supplementary category of the HBL PSL Player Draft 2024. Amidst the draft, he was in the United Arab Emirates for the Under-19 Asia Cup and couldn’t witness the draft day due to a network issue, yet remained undeterred.

The rivalry between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in the HBL PSL has always been memorable for Saad Baig. Recalling a gripping match in 2017, he vividly remembers the match where Karachi Kings needed 10 runs off two balls against Lahore Qalandars, and it was a memorable victory thanks to Kieron Pollard.

Saad Baig is enthusiastic about the presence of Pollard in Karachi Kings this time, hoping to learn a lot from the experienced dressing room. He looks forward to interactions with the team’s captain, Shan Masood, and particularly desires to learn from Shoaib Malik about skills and work ethic, finding his work ethic highly inspiring.

Eager to represent Karachi Kings, Saad Baig expresses gratitude to Karachi Kings’ owner Salman Iqbal, CEO Tariq Wasi, and team director Haider Azhar for their trust and the opportunity to be part of the HBL PSL franchise. For him, wearing the Karachi Kings’ jersey signifies giving his 100% whenever he steps on the field for the team of his city.