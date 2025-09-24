Saad case: Neighbors Arrested for Assault and Murder of 7-Year-Old Boy in Karachi
KARACHI: Police have arrested two men in connection with the horrific assault and murder of a 7-year-old boy in the Landhi area of Karachi. The victim, identified as Saad, went missing six days ago, and his body was discovered in a garbage dump.
Police say the accused are not strangers but neighbors of the child’s family.
DSP Landhi Faiza Sodhar confirmed the arrests, stating that the two suspects, identified as Sohail Qureshi and Muhammad Hassan, confessed to the assault and murder during their initial interrogation. According to police, the men lured the child away, sexually abused him, and then killed him by striking him on the head with a heavy object.
Police say that 45-year-old Sohail took the boy away under the pretext of buying him something. The murder is believed to have occurred just two hours after the abduction. DNA samples have been taken from the suspects for forensic analysis while a police surgeon had confirmed that the child was killed by a blow to the head with a heavy object and that evidence of abuse was found.
The discovery of the boy’s body ignited outrage in the community. Family members and local residents protested fiercely outside the Landhi police station, expressing their frustration with the police’s handling of the case.
Protesters had demanded that the arrested individuals be brought to justice. The protest was called off after police officials assured them that action would be taken.
A missing person report for Saad had been filed at the Landhi police station, but authorities were unable to locate him before his death.
