Thursday, April 6, 2023
Saad directs early payment of salaries to Pakistan Railways employees

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday directed the relevant department of Pakistan Railways to pay the pensions and salaries of employees by April 18 for the ‘Eid ul Fitr’ celebrations.

While chairing a high-level meeting here, the minister directed to further improve the ‘Iftar’ arrangements in Green Line Train which run between Islamabad to Karachi.

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to the train services and the operational performance of the department.

