Saad Rizvi, Anas Rizvi traced, asked to surrender: police sources

LAHORE: Punjab police have successfully traced the whereabouts of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and his younger brother Anas Rizvi, issuing a warning for them to surrender to the authorities or face arrest.

Saad Hussain Rizvi and several TLP party workers have been charged with terrorism in connection to violent attacks on police in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.

Police sources confirmed that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) located their hideouts on Tuesday. However, LEAs have urged the Rizvi brothers to voluntarily surrender, emphasizing that doing so would be in their best interest.

Authorities are intensifying operations against those responsible for the violence. Unverified reports suggest that Saad and Anas Rizvi may be injured, though police have not yet confirmed this. Investigations continue, and officials have assured that both brothers will be arrested soon.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, along with several party workers, has been booked under terrorism charges at police stations in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke. First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against them on charges ranging from terrorism and attempted murder to other offenses.

Read More: Saad Rizvi booked in terrorism cases

According to the FIRs, violent protesters clashed with police and attacked them with firearms. As a result, SHO Inspector Shahzad Jhumat was killed by a gunshot, and several other officers were injured.

In Rawat, the case was registered under charges of terrorism, attempted murder, robbery, and incitement to violence. Saad Rizvi, along with 21 TLP leaders and workers, was named in the FIR, while 35 unidentified individuals were also included.

The FIR states that the demonstrators were armed with firearms, petrol bombs, and spiked sticks, and opened fire on police. The attackers also seized 150 tear gas shells and tore the uniforms of the officers. Additionally, the protesters blocked the main road, stole ammunition, and damaged police vehicles.