Saad Rizvi is using human shields to evade arrest: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari said on Thursday that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi and his brother Anas Rizvi will be arrested soon, and alleged they have been using human shields to evade detention.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bukhari said the Punjab cabinet has approved a ban on the TLP and that a summary has been forwarded to the federal government for final approval.

Responding to a question about the provincial government’s failure to arrest Saad and Anas Rizvi, she said authorities want to make arrests without loss of life.

“If someone is hiding and using human shields, and repeatedly taking steps that could incite violence and bloodshed, the government must achieve its target with minimum loss, and that is what we are pursuing,” she said.

Whistle‑blower cell

Bukhari added that the Punjab government has established a “whistle‑blower cell” to receive anonymous tips about the extremist party and undocumented foreigners. Citizens can call the Punjab Police helpline at 15; calls will be transferred to the special whistle‑blower cell for follow-up.

She urged the people of the province to call the helpline to share information about extremist groups and illegal immigrants.

Ban on TLP publicity

The minister also said the provincial government has banned TLP posters, branding, advertisements, published materials, publicity and pamphlets across Punjab.

She said that the Punjab government has also compiled TLP’s tier‑1, tier‑2 and tier‑3 leadership list, with the intention of placing those names in the Fourth Schedule once the federal government formally proscribes the party.

Earlier, it was reported that Punjab police successfully traced the whereabouts of Saad Hussain Rizvi and his younger brother Anas Rizvi, issuing a warning for them to surrender to the authorities or face arrest.

Saad Hussain Rizvi and several TLP party workers have been charged with terrorism in connection to violent attacks on police in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.

Police sources confirmed that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) located their hideouts on Tuesday. However, LEAs have urged the Rizvi brothers to voluntarily surrender, emphasizing that doing so would be in their best interest.

Authorities are intensifying operations against those responsible for the violence. Investigations continue, and officials have assured that both brothers will be arrested soon.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, along with several party workers, has been booked under terrorism charges at police stations in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke. First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against them on charges ranging from terrorism and attempted murder to other offenses.