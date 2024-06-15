Saba Azad says relationship with Hrithik Roshan cost her ‘whole career’

Indian actor-singer, and girlfriend of Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad says that her relationship with the latter has cost her a whole voiceover career.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Saba Azad recently turned to her Instagram stories to talk about how she lost major work in the last couple of years because people in the industry assumed that she did not need work anymore, given her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Azad shared that she used to do almost 6-8 voice-over gigs a month, a few years ago, to now, when she hardly has any, despite the fact that she neither told anyone about a hike in her fee nor did she inform anyone about quitting the profession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

The celebrity went on to share that it was only until very recently that she bluntly asked a reputed director about the reason for the same, and was told that they thought she might not be interested in such gigs, given her relationship with the ‘Fighter’ star.

“Well, you can imagine what was implied… He didn’t think I would do a job like a VO given where you are in life, ie who I am dating,” she wrote.

Azad continued to vent, “Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family??? What kind of an archaic assumption to make??” “So I basically lost a whole career that I absolutely loved and appreciated cause people thought I didn’t need to work anymore??? This is sadly a one-dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are said to be in a relationship for quite some time now. Although there has been no official statement from the Bollywood celebrity or his girlfriend, they often make it to pap’s cameras during dinner dates, family gatherings, and even Bollywood parties.

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s co-star recalls ‘bad experience’ of ‘Jodhaa Akbar’