Saba Azad schools social media troll over ‘Greek God’s girlfriend’ taunt

Indian actor-singer Saba Azad, who is currently in a relationship with Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan, hit back at a social media troll, for his sarcastic remarks on her personal life.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Saba Azad, who recently confirmed season 2 of her web show ‘Who’s Your Gynac’, clapped back at an Instagram user, who commented on her announcement post, writing she doesn’t need to work anymore as she is officially the ‘Greek God’s girlfriend’ now.

“I thought season 2 would never come, after all @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God,” the person, with the username Sumit Karsoliya, commented.

In a befitting response to which, Azad shared a screengrab of the comment on her Instagram stories and added, “Ok sumit ji uncle ji ji!! Maybe in your world when people fall in love they become incapacitated and landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on one’s own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!”

It is worth noting here that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who was previously married to Sussanne Khan for 13 years and also shares two sons with her, has been in quite a public relationship with Saba Azad, for more than three years at this point.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s father opens up on his divorce with Sussanne Khan