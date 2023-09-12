“I got married when I was 17, couldn’t say no to father…”

Former news anchor and veteran actor Saba Faisal appeared with her younger sister Farah in the latest episode of ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

In her outing on ARY Digital’s morning show, Saba Faisal revealed that she is the eldest among sisters and had always enjoyed the benefits of being so because her younger siblings have loved and respected her throughout.

Her younger sister Farah, who accompanied the veteran on the show, revealed that Saba always guided her in everything and she took her say as the final. Saba interrupted and shared that she had a say in everything other than her marriage.

The siblings duo revealed that Farah got married at the early age of 17. “It happened because my phuppo [paternal aunt] had asked for her proposal to my father when I was getting married,” Saba told the host Nida Yasir. “And my father couldn’t say no to his sister.”

“All of us siblings asked her [Farah] to refuse the proposal but we never had the courage to talk about marriage to our father,” they mentioned.

“Also she was very excited about all the jewellery and clothes,” Saba quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Saba Faisal is married to her maternal cousin Faisal Saeed and they share three children, actors Salman, Arsalan and Sadia.

