Saba Qamar announces legal case against local journalist over ‘false’ harassment allegations

Saba Qamar has announced legal action against journalist Naeem Hanif following allegations he made regarding her past.

The controversy stirred when the Besharam actress made strong remarks against Karachi during her recent conversation during a podcast.

During the conversation, Qamar was asked if she would ever move to Karachi permanently to which the actress boldly replied, “Astaghfirullah, never!”

The 41-year-old actress went on to joke that she would only consider moving permanently to Karachi if someone bought her a house there, adding that she already owns one in Lahore’s DHA area.

Following these comments, many social media users and internet personalities slammed Qamar for her harsh response toward Karachi.

Meanwhile, a journalist Naeem Hanif posted a video on his YouTube channel alleging that around 2003 or 2004, Qamar had lived in a house in Walton, Lahore, provided by a man she was involved with.

He further claimed that the man later harassed her and that she had approached a news office to lodge a complaint against him.

Now, Saba Qamar has broken her silence over the allegations as she rushed to her Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“Spreading false allegations about someone is a serious offense. I’ve never lived in Walton, and I’ve never done what you claimed,” she wrote.

Saba Qamar further added, “I’m taking legal action against you see you in court.”