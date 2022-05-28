Saba Qamar says the mystery man in her life is ‘not from Pakistan’

Film and TV A-lister Saba Qamar spilled the beans about the mystery man in her life who often send her flowers.

During a recent interaction on a chat show, the ‘Fraud’ actor dropped some major details about her love interest. While promoting her upcoming film on a chat show, Saba Qamar was questioned regarding the large number of flowers that she often receives as seen on her Instagram stories, the celeb replied that the flowers have been sent by someone special who is her admirer.

“He is not from Pakistan, so, Pakistanis don’t have to compete with it,” Saba Qamar responded further. “All I can say is, the way matters are moving ahead, it will happen soon,” she added when questioned about revealing the lucky guy.

Earlier, during an outing at ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, the actor spoke at length about her marriage plans. Talking to host Nida Yasir, she asked fans to be patient as she would soon reveal the name of the person she will marry.

The actor added that her wedding will happen soon by the grace of Almighty Allah and all that is in her fate would surely occur, adding that the wedding ceremony is going to be an intimate one, in presence of her close ones only.

The actor shied away from the question about her hands being in henna or not.

