Saba Qamar takes a break from glam this Eid; Here’s why!

All those curious fans of Saba Qamar Zaman, who had been eagerly waiting for her Eid-ul-Adha pictures, the A-list actor revealed that she gave the glam a miss this year, to spend a quiet, peaceful and well-rested Eid by herself.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, film and TV actor Saba Qamar Zaman, who earlier took a break from social media this January, shared that she has decided to take a break from all the glam and noisy Eid celebrations this year, and didn’t dress up for the religious festival either.

Therefore, the celebrity will not be posting any Eid pictures of herself.

“I know so many of you were waiting to see my Eid look this time, and I just want to say… There wasn’t one,” the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor began.

She continued to explain, “I didn’t wear anything special, didn’t dress up, and for once, I didn’t feel like I needed to. This Eid, I chose rest. Pure, simple, soulful rest. I spent these three days lying down, oil in my hair, good food in front of me, quiet prayers in my heart, and a whole lot of healing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“It’s been months of back-to-back work, constant travel and non-stop energy. My heart was quietly asking for a break, and I listened. Sometimes we have to pause, breathe and come home to ourselves. This Eid, I just that,” Qamar shared. “No glam, no noise, just me-time.”

“A gentle reminder to always listen to your heart when it whispers, ‘Rest’,” she urged in the end.

Also Read: Saba Qamar likens her life to an Imtiaz Ali film