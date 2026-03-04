Sabalenka backs 'best-of-five' Slam proposal, Swiatek against

World number one Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday voiced her support for a proposal to make women’s matches best-of-five sets during the later stages of Grand Slam tournaments.

Speaking ahead of this week’s ATP-WTA tournament in Indian Wells, the hard-hitting Sabalenka said she believed switching to five sets would benefit her game.

“Yeah, let’s do that,” the four-time Grand Slam singles champion said when asked about the idea, which was floated by incoming US Tennis Association chief Craig Tiley at the Australian Open earlier this year.

“I feel like I would have probably more Grand Slams,” Sabalenka added. “Physically I’m really strong, and I’m pretty confident that my body can handle that. So let’s do it.”

Tiley, the former head of the Australian Open who last week was named as the new USTA chief, told the New York Times in an interview last month that switching to five sets from the quarter-finals onwards at Grand Slams should be discussed.

“All the research shows interest grows as the match goes on,” Tiley said. “As a sport, we need to evolve.”

But while Sabalenka backed the move, other women players were more circumspect.

“I mean, it probably would favor me, because I’m physically up there with the best, but I mean, I probably wouldn’t want to see that happen,” reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff told reporters.

“And if it were to happen, I would prefer it to be the whole tournament, not just the quarters. I think changing the format in the middle of the tournament defeats the purpose of the playing field.”

Six-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one Iga Swiatek was firmly against the idea, and questioned the suggestion it would boost audiences.

“I think honestly it’s a weird approach in the world where everything is becoming faster, you know,” Swiatek said. “So I don’t know if the audience honestly would like that.

“Also, I don’t know if we would be able to keep the quality for five sets. Well, that’s a fact, like, men are more physically strong and they can handle it for sure better.”

Swiatek said the physical demands would also force players to adjust their schedules, potentially leading to them playing fewer tournaments.

“We have never practiced in a way to prepare for that, so we would need to change, I think, our whole calendar, because the Grand Slams would be so tough that I don’t think we would have honestly time to prepare for any other tournaments,” she said.

“I think it would change a lot. I don’t think it would change anything for good.”

World number five Jessica Pegula echoed Swiatek’s remarks, stating while five sets were well within the physical capabilities of women, a switch could be counter-productive.

“I think we have amazing female athletes that honestly I think we could do that,” the American said. “I don’t think it’s the fact that we can’t; I just don’t necessarily think that we should.

“On that aspect, I don’t even know how you would schedule tournaments. We’d have to add weeks. We can’t even get through the schedule now. So I’m not really sure for like a fan experience how that would really work.”