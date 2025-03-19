Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari blessed with a baby girl

Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have welcomed their first child together, she announced with the first glimpse of their baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for Saboor Aly and her husband Ali Ansari, who have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

With the first pictures of their newborn girl, Aly wrote on the social platform, “Our tiny miracle, our biggest blessing. The sight of smallest of hands leaving the biggest of impact is unbelievable.”

Further in their joint post, Aly also shared that they have named their baby girl, who was born on March 18, Serena Ali.

“Welcome to the world. The magic awaits you,” she concluded.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple and extend their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family.

It is pertinent to note here that Saboor Aly, younger sister of A-list actor Sajal Aly, tied the knot with fellow actor Ali Ansari, brother of Mariam Ansari, in January 2022, followed by week-long wedding festivities.