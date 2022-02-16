Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari serve couple-goals in honeymoon clicks

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari shared pictures from their honeymoon getaway in Turkey on social media.

The super talented duo Ali Ansari and Saboor Ali, who tied the knot last month, celebrated Valentine’s day on their honeymoon in Turkey, has been sharing glimpses from the dreamy vacation on the photo and video sharing site Instagram for the past couple of days.

The celebrity couple posted loved-up pictures from their yacht ride in Istanbul, with an aesthetic background of the river, on respective Instagram handles to wish Valentine’s day to partner.

The ‘Amanat’ actor called Ali her ‘forever’ valentine, adding “You’re the best damn decision I ever made, words don’t do you justice. All the things you do for me, all the efforts you make means the World to me”, while she also thanked her husband for ‘existing in her life.’

The shared pictures exuding ‘honeymoon vibes’ see the couple color-coordinating in blue, as Saboor slipped in a long dress with a puffer jacket, Ali complimented in a similar hued turtleneck while presenting a ‘red rose’ to his love.

Thousands of social media users including several celebrities of the showbiz industry dropped hearts and a number of compliments for the two on their respective posts.

The 26-year-old shared an Instagram story as well, as she posed with her flower.

For those unversed, the celeb couple tied the knot earlier this year, followed by week-long wedding festivities.

Saboor Aly’s performance in hit serials such as ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Bekasoor’, and ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Ali Ansari has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry thanks to his work in serials with ‘Riffat Aapa Ki Bahuein’ being one of them.

