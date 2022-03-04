VIRAL: Saboor Aly celebrates birthday with family and friends

Actor Saboor Aly celebrated her birthday with family and friends on Thursday, in a grand celebration at home.

The ‘Amanat’ actor looked stylish at the private affair hosted by husband Ali Ansari at their home, to celebrate the 27th birthday of his wife. Saboor’s family and a number of industry friends were spotted at the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)

The birthday girl looked stylish as she donned a mustard-hued bodycon midi dress with power shoulder for the celebration, while the rest of the look was kept simple with ankle strap transparent pumps and pearl studs.

A video doing the rounds on social media sees the actor in front of a huge balloons background, cutting her birthday cake with a huge dessert spread along, as the husband, Ali Ansari stood next to her cheering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)

Furthermore, a bunch of fun clips shared by celebrity friends of the actor on the photo and video sharing site sees Saboor Aly having a gala time with her girls, while all the attendees posed for a huge group selfie as well.

A number of Showbiz celebs including twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan along with their husbands, Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat, Urwa Hocane, Kinza Hashmi, Mariam Ansari among others, flocked in to make it memorable for Saboor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)

Saboor Aly, who made her debut at a young with ARY Digital’s soap opera ‘Mehmoodabad ki Malkain’ in 2011, has established herself as one of the most versatile actors of the industry, having some memorable characters to her credit.

Some of her notable performances came in serials like ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Waada’, ‘Teri Chah Mein’, ‘Bhool’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’. She got married to actor Ali Ansari earlier this year.

Comments