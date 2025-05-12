Saboor Aly celebrates her first Mother’s Day with daughter

Showbiz starlet Saboor Aly celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom to her months-old daughter Serena.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, the doting new mom, Saboor Aly, shared a bunch of pictures with her daughter, as the two celebrated the actor’s first Mother’s Day, after becoming a mother herself.

“My first Mother’s Day, with Serena in my arms and my own Mama in my heart,” she wrote. “I wish she were here to see me become a mother, but I feel her in the way I love Serena, in the way I nurture, in every quiet strength I didn’t know I had, and in the kind of love that never ends.”

“Today, I honour her, I celebrate Serena, and I step fully into the role she once held so beautifully. This love is hers, passed through me. I’ve never felt love this deep, this fierce, this sacred. I finally understand what love without limits feels like. My First Mother’s Day, and I’m already forever changed,” added the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor.

Thousands of her fans, including the entertainment fraternity, liked the post and flocked to the comments section to share their heartfelt wishes for the mother-daughter duo.

Her husband, actor Ali Ansari, also reposted it on his Instagram stories and noted, “Watching you become a mother has been the beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. You were born to be a mom, and you’re doing it so beautifully.”

Notably, celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, who tied the knot in early 2022, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 18, as announced in an Instagram post. “Welcome, Serena Ali, to the world. The magic awaits you,” read the caption on the Instagram post, featuring the first glimpse of their little bundle of joy.

