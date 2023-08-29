29.9 C
Saboor Aly raises glam bar at Baku getaway: See pictures

The Baku diaries continue for the showbiz couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari and they made sure to keep their millions of fans posted with the vacation pictures.

Fashionista Saboor Aly continues to shell out style goals with her travel looks as she vacations in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her husband, actor Ali Ansari.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the ‘Amanat’ actor posted a three-picture gallery and captioned, “Breathe if I’m your favourite,” with a white heart. She flaunted her toned body in a green sporty crop top paired with white trousers, which she styled with a luxury mini bag and basic footwear.

 

A day later, she also posted a reel video of herself, taking a stroll on the streets of Baku in the same look, while carrying some shopping bags along.

Thousands of her followers in the social sphere showered their love on viral Instagram posts with likes and comments for the celebrity.

 

It is pertinent to mention that Saboor Aly tied the knot with fellow actor Ali Ansari in January last year followed by week-long wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aly has hit serials including ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Bekasoor’, and ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ to her credits.

