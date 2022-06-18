VIRAL: Saboor Aly has the best reaction to fuel price hike

A-list actor Saboor Aly reacted to the latest hike in fuel prices by the federal government with a viral meme.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, ‘Amanat’ actor, shared a viral meme regarding the third hike in fuel prices. The shared post featured two of the moods of Saboor Aly side by side with a funny caption.

It is pertinent to mention that the PML-N-led coalition government had jacked up petrol prices by Rs24 per liter, on Wednesday. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing government was not in a position to bear subsidies anymore.

Other than Saboor Aly, several showbiz celebs joined the public in criticizing the federal government after the per liter petrol price peaked at Rs233.89, while that of diesel reached Rs263.31.

Earlier, the ‘Jalan’ actor Fahad Shikh also shared a sarcastic post following the fuel price hike and addressed PM Shahbaz Sharif. On his Instagram story, Sheikh wrote, “Are you serious? @shehbazsharif. Kuch reham kardein, Saans free hai us pe bhi koi tax hojaye tou maza ajaye.”

Actors like Muneeb Butt, Yasir Hussain, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also reacted to the hike.

Petrol 234 !

People instead of protesting are standing in long Queues to get their tanks full.

I said before as well no one will trust and invest on this weak 13 party coalition government 🙏🙏

For God sake save Pakistan and call General Elections.

Siyasat nahi Riyasat bachao 🙏 — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) June 15, 2022

I REPEAT Why are we all rushing 2 the petrol pump 2 fill up our tanks? We should park our cars on the roads and protest until they don’t bring the price down! People need to stand up for their rights, no one will give them 2 you unless we fight for it!#FuelPrice #سازش_ہی_تھی — Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmikramsays) June 15, 2022

