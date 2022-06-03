Sabotage bid thwarted in Karachi, five arrested

KARACHI: The police claimed to have thwarted a major sabotage bid by arresting five wanted suspects involved in various crimes, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Saeedabad police launched the operation near Hub River Road after they received a tip-off that the terrorists were entering Karachi from Balochistan.

The police, in a statement, said that the arrested accused were planning to launch a sabotage operation. The raiding team also recovered weapons and explosives from the possessions of arrested suspects.

The police further said that the accused have confessed to be involved in kidnapping, murder and other street crimes.

The arrested suspects had abducted a doctor from Surjani Town on February 25, police said, adding that they released him after looting his car and cash.

